Berwick Academy open evening opportunity for parents and carers
Parents and carers of children in Years 6, 7 and 8 have the opportunity to go to an open evening at Berwick Academy later this month.
Those who attend the event can find out more about its resources, its provision for various subjects, its facilities, its pastoral care and its passion for learning, among other things.
On Thursday, September 26, parents and carers can come along to the school between 4.30pm and 6pm.
Further information is available online at www.berwickacademy.co.uk
