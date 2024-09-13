Berwick Academy open evening opportunity for parents and carers

By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Sep 2024, 16:21 BST
Those who come along can find out more about the school.
Parents and carers of children in Years 6, 7 and 8 have the opportunity to go to an open evening at Berwick Academy later this month.

Those who attend the event can find out more about its resources, its provision for various subjects, its facilities, its pastoral care and its passion for learning, among other things.

On Thursday, September 26, parents and carers can come along to the school between 4.30pm and 6pm.

Further information is available online at www.berwickacademy.co.uk

