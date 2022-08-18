Berwick Academy investment in science and engineering pays dividends for A-level students

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school was delighted to see a number of excellent results from A-level and Level 3 students.

Christian Leiper, Josie Newton and Emily Swinney were the school’s highest achieving students, with Christian progressing to study electronics and computer science at Newcastle University and Josie commencing a degree at Durham University.

Continued investment in science, technology and engineering courses by the Academy have led to engineering remaining a popular destination for students, with Kyle Newton and Dylan McGow set to start degrees in automotive engineering and Albie Slater beginning his studies in mechanical engineering at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh.

Berwick Academy A-level students.

Computer science also remains a popular subject choice and Elise Cowe was celebrating after being awarded a much coveted place at the specialist Futureworks creative university in Manchester, where she will put her software engineering skills to good use, with Joe Kenny pursuing his passion for computing at Northumbria University in Newcastle, where he intends to work towards a career in computer security.

Jessica Wallace and Marcia Parrinha will be beginning nursing degrees, having been inspired by recent events to work in the NHS.

Other students have secured sought after apprenticeships and positions within the Armed Forces and vital public services, with Alex Todd moving on to a role with the fire service and Jamie McLean beginning his training with the Army.

Tracy Hush, headteacher, said: “We are so very proud of this group of students, who have worked incredibly hard through a long period of turbulence for the education system as a whole.

Alex Todd (Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service) and Jamie McLean (British Army).

“We are particularly grateful to parents, carers and the wider community for their support over the last few years. We are particularly pleased to see so many of our students moving into careers in sciences and technologies, and onto crucial public services roles.”

She added: “Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress into higher education and employment, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

Engineering students (L-R) Albie Slater (Mechanical Engineering, Heriot Watt University), Kyle Newton (Automotive Engineering, Birmingham City University), Dylan McGow (Automotive Engineering with Motorsport, Hertfordshire University), Christian Leiper (Electronics and Computer Science, Newcastle University) and Joe Kenny (Computer Networks and Cyber Security, Northumbria University).

Marcia Parrinha, Adult Nursing (Northumbria University).

Head Boy and Head Girl (Conor McDermott, Sport and Exercise Science, Portsmouth University and Josie Newton, Sport and Exercise Science, Durham University).