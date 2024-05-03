Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mrs Hush said she is sad to be leaving the role, a school and a town that has a special place in her heart, but is excited about embarking on her next steps.

She is looking forward to working in the field of educational consultancy and the research-based development of teaching and learning to support schools to enable young people to succeed.

Mrs Hush was appointed in March 2019, 12 months after the publication of an Ofsted report that rated Berwick Academy as ‘inadequate’.

Tracy Hush, Berwick Academy headteacher. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Two Ofsted reports since then, including one published last month, gave the school a ‘requires improvement’ rating and highlighted issues that still need to be addressed.

However, they included positive comments about its progress over recent years such as the “broad and well-sequenced curriculum” and its “comprehensive personal development programme”.

Mrs Hush said: “I took the reins at the school in very challenging circumstances and have been privileged to lead the school through a number of significant changes, resulting in much progress being made.

“Having overseen the development of new strategies around teaching and learning, and the introduction of a range of support frameworks to support young people’s mental health which have given direction to the school as it emerges from the issues left by the (Covid-19) pandemic, I hope I’ve left the school in a transformed position from when I arrived.

“As I start to make preparations to leave, my thoughts are also with the young people I’ve had the pleasure of teaching during my time here, watching them flourish and taking their next steps into adulthood.”

Clive Robinson, chair of trustees, said: “Trustees are very sad to see Mrs Hush leave the school and have done as much as we can to try to keep her with us; however, we have reluctantly accepted her resignation.