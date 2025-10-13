Bellingham Middle School pupils step out in yellow for Young Minds charity

Pupils and staff at Bellingham Middle School brightened up the village on Friday by dressing in yellow and taking part in a sponsored walk to support Young Minds, the UK’s leading charity for young people’s mental health.

The event was held as part of Hello Yellow Day, a national initiative that encourages schools and communities to wear yellow to show young people they are not alone with their mental health.

Dressed head to toe in yellow clothes, socks, and even face paint, pupils set off from the school grounds and completed a walk around Bellingham village, cheered on by local residents and parents. The event aimed to raise both awareness and funds for the charity, which supports children and teenagers struggling with mental health challenges.

Executive Headteacher, Steve Gibson, said: “We’re so proud of our pupils for their enthusiasm and kindness. Mental health is such an important issue for young people, and this event was a brilliant way for our school community to show support and spread positivity.”

Pupils also spent the day taking part in assemblies focused on wellbeing, kindness, and resilience, learning more about how to support one another and speak openly about mental health.

Tabitha Fletcher, the school’s mental health lead, added: “It was great fun to see everyone wearing yellow and walking together for a good cause. Exercise and fresh air can play a big part in how we manage our own wellbeing, and this helped our school and community to feel connected and proud to help others.”

Bellingham Middle School hopes to make the Hello Yellow walk an annual tradition and encourages the wider community to get involved in supporting mental health awareness.