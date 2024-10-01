Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children in Belford now have free transport to Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick for the first time in nearly 50 years.

It follows Belford Primary School’s move from the Berwick Partnership to the Alnwick Partnership, at the request of the school and parents, as part of a planned move to a two-tier structure in the north of the county.

St Mary’s Middle School in Belford closed in 2018 due to dwindling pupil numbers because the majority moved into Alnwick's two tier system a t the end of Year 6.

Belford First School then became Belford Primary School but, because it remained in the Berwick Partnership, parents had to pay for their children to get on the public service bus to Alnwick.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward county councillor and Belford Parish Council chairman, said: “Getting free school transport for Belford children to Alnwick has been a key aim of mine since I was elected.

"The first time I ever met a councillor was when they came to the house to meet my mum who was campaigning for free school transport to Alnwick back when I went there from Belford, which was then costing £15 a week or £600 a year for the bus pass per child.

“It's taken longer than I would have liked but now its finally in place I can say its one of my proudest achievements to persuade my fellow councillors to change the system and save hard working parents in Belford having to pay just to send their children to school.”