Belford pupil’s flag design flying high for jubilee

The Friends of Belford Primary School organised a competition for each child to design their very own flag to mark the occasion.

Pupils voted for their favourite flag – and Olly Sim’s was chosen as the winner.

Local resident Betty Brown and AA Flags kindly donated the flag which is now flying proudly in the school grounds.

Flag designer Olly Sim with Betty Brown.

Betty, 93, said: “I said I’d pay for this flag on condition that the children learn to sing ‘God Save the Queen’ and they’ve done that.

A school spokesperson said: “It was a wonderful moment as the winning child, Olly Sim, from our ‘Design a Flag for the Queen’s Jubilee’ competition got to pull the rope and raise the flag.

"A huge thanks to Betty from Belford, who kindly had the flag made for us by AA Flags using the winning design.”