Belford Primary School work hard in Anti-Bullying Week to make the school a safe space
Pupils at Belford Primary School have spent a week focused on the impact bullying can have.
Anti-Bullying Week, a national campaign, kicked off with an odd socks day. The children in Belford took part in this to highlight that being different is okay.
Throughout the rest of the week, time was spent to teach children about what to do if they’re being bullied, where to turn to and how to help others.
The ambition was to make the school a bullying free zone.
A year two child said: “I know who I can reach out to.”
Through doing several activities throughout the week, including watching video clips, role play, and designing posters, the students are now confident they could help someone who was being bullied.
The school chose to take part in the campaign to make it a safe space where children are happy and comfortable, and staff feel that the initiatives have been worthwhile.