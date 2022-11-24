News you can trust since 1854
Belford Primary School work hard in Anti-Bullying Week to make the school a safe space

Pupils at Belford Primary School have spent a week focused on the impact bullying can have.

By Charlie Watson
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 11:07am

Anti-Bullying Week, a national campaign, kicked off with an odd socks day. The children in Belford took part in this to highlight that being different is okay.

Throughout the rest of the week, time was spent to teach children about what to do if they’re being bullied, where to turn to and how to help others.

The ambition was to make the school a bullying free zone.

The week kicked off with children wearing odd socks to highlight the importance of being unique.

A year two child said: “I know who I can reach out to.”

Through doing several activities throughout the week, including watching video clips, role play, and designing posters, the students are now confident they could help someone who was being bullied.

The school chose to take part in the campaign to make it a safe space where children are happy and comfortable, and staff feel that the initiatives have been worthwhile.