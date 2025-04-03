Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bedlington school has achieved the School Mental Health Award in recognition of its care for staff and pupils.

Bedlington Station Primary were awarded a silver standard from the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools for outstanding mental health and wellbeing provision.

The school provides a wide range of activities to boost the wellbeing of pupils and staff, including dynamic sensory learning spaces, a school Zones of Regulation approach involving daily ‘check ins’, and a nurture room with access to morning wellbeing sessions.

The school has also worked closely with parents offering wellbeing support and sharing school strategies to support at home, as well as working with partner schools to share good practice and positively benefit teaching and learning outside of their own setting.

Bedlington Station Primary School offer a range of wellbeing activities for their pupils.

Bedlington Station’s head teacher, Mark Burgess said: “I am extremely proud of the work the school has done with regards to mental health of both children and staff. The staff are highly dedicated and show a real desire to ensure everyone is well looked after, safe and happy.

“This award is testament to that commitment and is proof of a school where everyone feels valued and supported.”

The award was established in 2017 by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools and social enterprise Minds Ahead, aiming to strengthen pupils’ mental health by supporting schools to make a positive change.

Rachel C. Boyle, dean of Leeds Beckett’s Carnegie School of Education, said: “The achievement of the Mental Health award is a demonstration of the school’s significant commitment to improving children’s and staff’s mental health and wellbeing.

The school has a sensory room to support children to meet sensory needs, regulate and be ready to learn.

"It is also a commitment to developing practices in school that seek to improve awareness and expertise in creating safe and secure learning environments in which all children can truly fulfil their potential.”

Dean Johnstone, founder and CEO of Minds Ahead said: “This award shines a light on the excellent work schools are doing to promote mental health for their community of children and adults.

“It is thrilling and humbling to learn about Bedlington Station Primary School engaging in the quality award process. I’d like to offer my congratulations on this deserved recognition.”