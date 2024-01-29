Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Key Stage Three students at St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy first won the 10ticks Mental Maths Competition last year.

The challenge involves pupils answering as many questions, which consist of a range of maths problems, as possible correctly on the 10ticks website during a two-week period.

This year, students answered 180,473 questions to once again take top prize, winning the school £500.

Some of the St Benet Biscop pupils that help the school to the top prize. (Photo by St Benet Biscop)

Maths teacher Angela Bond, who organised the effort alongside department colleagues Karen Delf and Veronika Garry, said: “We received a glass trophy and engraved medals for 77 students who completed over 500 questions.

“Thirty-four students completed over 1,000, and four of those over 5,000 questions. The students really got behind the competition.

“These achievements are very important to St Benet Biscop, as we see it as our responsibility to nurture talents and watch them flourish.

“The competition had different formats to complete questions, and it allowed students to show their unique hidden talents, which we believe should be recognised.”

The contest, sponsored by Liontrust, took place in November and saw over 3,000 schools sign up.

Managing Director of 10ticks, Ian Fisher, said: “I am delighted to witness the high level of engagement demonstrated in the Liontrust Mental Maths Competition, as numerous schools across the UK dedicatedly honed their mental arithmetic skills.