Andrew Thelwell, the school’s principal, told students they had done themselves and their school proud with the results they achieved.

He said: “So often in education we talk about praising the importance of effort and application more than outcomes, and this is exactly what we must do today.

“Our students have achieved some great results but much more impressive is the manner in which they have achieved them.

From left, Max Elliott, Nathaniel Allan and Dominic Bartholomew. (Photo by Bede Academy)

“This year group is the most resilient and personally responsible that we have seen for a long time. Their grades are based on hard yards walked when it would have been all too easy to lose focus, and they did not.

“They made sure that they were in a strong position to deal with their GCSE studies. We celebrate that with them alongside their academic success.”

Among the school’s top results was Nathaniel Allan with three grade 9s, five grade 8s, and two grade 7s.

Max Elliott achieved three grade 9s, five grade 8s and two grade 7s, while Joseph Beall achieved two grade 9s, seven grade 8s and a grade 6.

Elize and Esra Aydeniz. (Photo by Bede Academy)

Alysse Clough had nine grade 8s and a grade 7 and Abigail Stafford had one grade 9, two grade 8s, five grade 7s and two grade 6s.

Dominic Bartholomew was the student who made the most progress, achieving two grade 8s, three grade 7s and three grade 6s.

Twin sisters Elize and Esra Aydeniz were two of the academy's highest attainers, both in terms of progress and in terms of grades achieved. Esra gained a grade 9, two grade 8s, three grade 7s, two grade 6s, a grade 5 and a grade 4, and Elize achieved six grade 6s, two grade 5s and a distinction star.

Louie Redford was rewarded with four grade 8s, two grade 7s, three grade 6s, and a grade 4, and Emil Sabu with two grade 9s, five grade 8s, two grade 7s, and a distinction.