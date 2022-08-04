The initiative, designed to ‘challenge, inspire leadership, boost wellbeing and help students fulfil high aspirations’ saw the school run a week of activities aimed at helping students prepare for and appreciate ‘life in all its fullness.’

The activities included a range outdoor challenges, careers support, leadership, enterprise and environmental activity which aimed to help students to grow and discover new interests and talents and build relationships with both staff and one another.

One such activity saw Year 7 students exploring university and apprenticeships by going into their local community, joining local groups on social action projects, developing entrepreneurialism in a Dragons Den-style charity bid, and developing team work and leadership skills with the help of sixth formers.

A student at Bede Acdemy in Blyth takes part in a climbing activity at Kingswood.

School headteacher, Andrew Thelwell, said: “The Bede family is a fantastic community and we want everyone here to feel part of it.

“The opportunities were wide-ranging and many of these activities could not have taken place without the support of the local community and in particular local businesses, for which we are incredibly grateful.

“Activity weeks like this are an important part of academy life. Equity is at the heart of our curriculum and we want all students to have access to all enrichment opportunities.”

In addition, a donation from the Port of Blyth allowed four of the students who participated to join in with the activities, at no cost to their families.

Riding on the ropes at Kingswood.