BBCET School Business Manager Spring Conference

School business managers from across Newcastle, North Tyneside, and Northumberland came together for the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust annual conference at the Grand Hotel, Gosforth Park.

Over 60 key staff from BBCET’s Central Team and 39 schools attended the event, which provided updates on school business operations, new ways of working, and future plans.

“The conference is an opportunity for all our school business managers to get together, discuss key updates, and share best practices,” explained Anthony Gollings, Director of Finance and Operations. “The School Business Manager role can be isolating, and therefore it’s crucial we create opportunities to collaborate, support each other, and share ideas and achievements.”

Discussions covered procurement plans, improvements to systems and processes, and ways to enhance efficiency across the Trust. A key focus was the rollout of the new management information system, with updates from Strategic Project Accountant, Anna Hall, and Digital Director, Michael Ashton-Thompson, on its implementation, key learnings, and next steps.

Further sessions were led by Chief Operating Officer, Dave Douglass, Senior Accountant, Dom Citrone, and School Finance Partners, Joy Williams and Rebecca Magee, who outlined recent developments in accounting systems and financial management.

External guest speaker Sharon Boyd from Impact North East delivered a session on mental health, wellbeing, and resilience. She explored practical strategies for managing workload, maintaining a positive mindset, and fostering strong professional relationships — reinforcing the importance of self-care and peer support in demanding roles.

BBCET holds their School Business Manager conferences four times a year, with the spring event being the largest. Mr Gollings emphasised the importance of teamwork, saying, “With 39 schools spread across different sites, it’s vital to maintain a strong sense of team. These events allow us to come together, discuss ideas, and celebrate the outstanding work happening across our schools.”

The Trust looks forward to building on these discussions at the next conference, continuing to strengthen collaboration and innovation across their schools.