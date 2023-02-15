Richard Shingleton with a group of pupils from Stobhillgate First School.

Barratt Homes North East, the company that has developed the nearby South Fields estate, donated 30 high-vis vests to a class at Stobhillgate First School so that its pupils can be easily seen on school trips or during their cycling proficiency.

Glen Whitehead, the school’s headteacher, said: “We’re grateful to Barratt for its kind donation of the high-vis vests, which will certainly come in handy when we take our pupils on educational trips and also for their upcoming bikeability sessions.”

Richard Shingleton, assistant site manager at South Fields, went along to the school.

Glen Whitehead, Richard Shingleton and a group of Stobhillgate First School pupils.

He said: “It was great to see the children donning their high-vis vests and understanding the importance of road safety.