Barratt Homes North East's colourful donation to pupils in Morpeth
A housebuilder has provided eye-catching items to help with the safety of pupils at a school in Morpeth.
Barratt Homes North East, the company that has developed the nearby South Fields estate, donated 30 high-vis vests to a class at Stobhillgate First School so that its pupils can be easily seen on school trips or during their cycling proficiency.
Glen Whitehead, the school’s headteacher, said: “We’re grateful to Barratt for its kind donation of the high-vis vests, which will certainly come in handy when we take our pupils on educational trips and also for their upcoming bikeability sessions.”
Richard Shingleton, assistant site manager at South Fields, went along to the school.
He said: “It was great to see the children donning their high-vis vests and understanding the importance of road safety.
At Barratt, we take safety on site very seriously and as we build more communities across the North East, we’re committed to helping children stay safe – particularly on the roads.”