Ayton Primary School builds community spirit with new playground
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Having been newly renovated, the new playground will be enjoyed by school pupils, whilst also creating a vibrant space for families and local residents to come together and enjoy themselves.
The project was supported by a £5,000 grant from the foundation, which provides funding to local charities and good causes across Scotland to help them make a difference in their communities.
The playground was previously nothing more than an open space of concrete, so the Parents and Friends of Ayton Primary School set about reinvigorating the space in December last year.
Designing it to feature modern equipment, the area has been reimagined to feature a trim trail and climbing frame, as well as designated open areas for children and families to enjoy.
While used by Ayton Primary School, it serves as a communal area for all residents of Beanburn outside of school times.
Joanna Waddell, chair of the Parents and Friends of Ayton Primary School, said: “This project was about more than just creating a playground, it was about bringing people together.
“We wanted to create a space that would inspire children to play and grow, while offering the whole community a place to connect and share experiences.
“With the support of the Scottish Building Society Foundation, we’ve managed to achieve this.”
Jill Horsburgh, headteacher of Ayton Primary School, added: “We didn’t have a playground which would inspire children to run and jump around and we wanted to change this.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.