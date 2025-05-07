Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ayton Primary School in Berwickshire has transformed its playground following funding from the Scottish Building Society Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been newly renovated, the new playground will be enjoyed by school pupils, whilst also creating a vibrant space for families and local residents to come together and enjoy themselves.

The project was supported by a £5,000 grant from the foundation, which provides funding to local charities and good causes across Scotland to help them make a difference in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The playground was previously nothing more than an open space of concrete, so the Parents and Friends of Ayton Primary School set about reinvigorating the space in December last year.

A section of Ayton Primary School's new playground.

Designing it to feature modern equipment, the area has been reimagined to feature a trim trail and climbing frame, as well as designated open areas for children and families to enjoy.

While used by Ayton Primary School, it serves as a communal area for all residents of Beanburn outside of school times.

Joanna Waddell, chair of the Parents and Friends of Ayton Primary School, said: “This project was about more than just creating a playground, it was about bringing people together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to create a space that would inspire children to play and grow, while offering the whole community a place to connect and share experiences.

“With the support of the Scottish Building Society Foundation, we’ve managed to achieve this.”

Jill Horsburgh, headteacher of Ayton Primary School, added: “We didn’t have a playground which would inspire children to run and jump around and we wanted to change this.”