Autumn activity packs launched by Particularly Good Potatoes and Glendale Agricultural Society
The new initiative aims to provide fun, educational content for children, while fostering a deeper understanding of farming and agriculture.
The pack includes a range of interactive materials, from puzzles and craft ideas to information on potato harvesting, the history of farming, and modern advanced machinery.
Gemma Douglas, Glendale Agricultural Society event manager, said: “By offering insight into modern farming techniques and agricultural history, we hope to spark curiosity and appreciation for the farming industry among young minds.”
Mark Robson, founder of Particularly Good Potatoes, added: “PGP’s contribution to the pack is centred around potato farming, highlighting our harvesting processes, the equipment we use, and the vital role potatoes play in British agriculture. With our roots firmly planted in Northumberland, we’re proud to help children connect with the farming community, especially during harvest season.”
The activity pack has been distributed to North East schools.
