Ashington twin sisters are set to take their first steps into healthcare side by side this September as they begin their studies at the University of Sunderland.

At 18, Holly and Grace Pringle are taking different routes as Holly will begin studying for an MBChB in Medicine to train as a doctor, while Grace embarks on a BSc (Hons) in Adult Nursing Practice to become a nurse.

Although they chose different A-Levels, the sisters say they have always looked after one another rather than competing.

“Grace and I have always supported each other with our studies,” said Holly. “At school, we’d help one another revise but also make sure we kept a healthy balance between work and life.”

Sisters Holly and Grace Pringle, students at the University of Sunderland. (Picture: David Wood)

Grace agreed: “We would try and find a balance of doing revision together and then having a fun break like going shopping or going for a walk.”

For both sisters, their career choices have been shaped by personal experiences.

At just 10 years old, Holly was diagnosed with Wolf Parkinson White Syndrome, a condition that causes the heart to beat abnormally fast for periods of time.

She said: “While I received treatment in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, I saw the impact healthcare professionals had on people’s lives, especially young people’s.”

Grace’s motivation comes from a personal place too, their grandparents. She added: “When I was younger, my grandma and grandad were both in and out of hospital with treatments and I would sometimes go with them or ask them how their appointments went.

"They would always tell me how kind and supportive the nurses were towards them which helped make their hospital experience much better.”

The sisters are now taking different approaches to student life. Holly will move into University-managed accommodation, saying: “I’m excited for the independence that comes with living away from home.”

Grace will remain at home and commute: “I’m really happy about being able to stay at home while studying my course as it still gives me the opportunity to do my placements in the trusts near my home."

Looking further ahead, Grace would love to work in Wansbeck Hospital, the same place they were born, while Holly is certain she'd like to remain in the North East once she is a fully qualified doctor.