Ashington schoolchildren learn vital life-saving skills

Pupils at Thomas Bewick C of E Primary School participating in the Mini Medics course.

The children, aged 10 and 11 from Thomas Bewick C of E Primary School, spent half a day learning basic first aid skills including how to assess a person’s medical needs and how to raise the alarm in case of an emergency, delivered by Simonside Outdoor Adventure.

Pupils also got to take part in practical first aid such as how to tend to cuts, grazes and sprains, as well as more advanced emergency care techniques such as compression-only CPR and how to put people into the recovery position.

Headteacher Jess Williamson said: “We are incredibly proud of all of the children who took part in the Mini Medics course.

“First aid is such an important life skill for people to have, at any age.

"The children were all extremely sensible and listened well; joining in when instructed and correctly following the procedures.

"The sense of pride they had in themselves following the session was fantastic to see.”

In September 2020, basic first aid was added into the relationships, sex and health education national curriculum (RSHE) to ensure that children at all key stages have at least some basic awareness and understanding of first aid and the role it plays in supporting our emergency services.

Year 6 pupil Aston Jo said: "I enjoyed learning how to put people into the recovery position. It was really fun.

"We had to try and clear the airway of the dummy we were using by hitting it on the back. We were then shown the Heimlich Manoeuvre and the object came out of his mouth."

Tony Mordue, first aid trainer at Simonside Outdoor Adventure, said: “It was a pleasure to work with the staff and pupils at Thomas Bewick C of E Primary School on the Mini Medics course.

“The children were really engaged with the session and asked some really great questions.