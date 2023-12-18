Parishioners were treated to Christmas lunch, complete with festive entertainment, when an Ashington school opened its doors to members of the community.

It was the third year that St Aidan’s Catholic Primary had hosted the event, with the help of the school’s ‘Mini Vinnies’.

“The Mini Vinnies are the junior branch of the St Vincent De Paul Society, and part of their mission is to help their community – what better way than this?” said Michael Moran, headteacher at the school, part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“Our newly elected Mini Vinnies served the food and waited on the parishioners. They also welcomed and greeted.”

A special Christmas lunch was served up at St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School in Ashington.

The 20 lucky guests enjoyed a full Christmas meal with all the trimmings.

Entertainment was provided by a 30-strong group of St Aidan’s young performers.

“The parishioners also got a sneak preview of our performing arts group Show Club’s numbers,” continued Mr Moran. “This year they have been working on two numbers – one from the musical Six and one from Matilda.

“They love it. They can’t believe the quality of the food, and love the fact that the children are so welcoming.”

“Events like this are so important,” he added. “Our church is over a mile-and-a-half away, so we can’t really walk it, and without events like this, we just wouldn’t be able to maintain that link as closely.

“We always take the children to Mass so they can see the church, but it’s just as important that the parishioners see the school.