Ashington pupils make a splash for World Book Day

For this year’s World Book Day, the pupils at St Aidan’s Catholic Primary were drawing inspiration from Mariajo Ilustrajo’s award-winning book Flooded, and came to school dressed appropriately.

The illustrated story tells the tale of a group of animals living in a city that is slowly flooding, and who learn to work together to save themselves and their home. It won the 2023 Klaus Flugge Prize for Illustration, and is the author’s first book.

“We based our activities around the book Flooded,” said Deputy Headteacher Julie Teer. “After reading the book, and discussing it in detail, there were drama, writing, oracy, and art activities to have a go at.

“These led to some beautiful outcomes, including role play, stories, and art inspired by the book. There were then a number of whole-school activities.”

All 241 pupils from Early Years to Year 6 participated in the event at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“The children dressed up in blue like the characters, and were wearing wellies, prepared for a flood,” continued Mrs Teer.

“The children were also asked to design a headband based on a character or a book, and there was a prize for the best one from each class.”

Other BBCET schools celebrating World Book Day included St John Vianney Catholic Primary in Denton and St Robert’s Catholic First School in Morpeth.

“World Book Day is a perfect opportunity to remind children of the importance of reading, and it really helps to spark their enthusiasm and get them excited to pick up a book,” added Mrs Teer.

“Stories offer a child so much and play a vital role in their growth and development.”

