Ashington pupils help collect items for Ukrainian refugees

Some of the items collected by St Aidan's Catholic Primary, in Ashington, for Ukrainian refugees.

Local pizza shop, Sorrentos Pizzaria, agreed to collect donations on behalf of the Polish Catholic Church, and St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School, a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, agreed to support them.

Headteacher Michael Moran said: "Pupils and parents responded immediately with donations of medical supplies, clothing, food, games, toiletries, sanitary products and nappies.

"Within a matter of days our school had sent two transit vans full of donations to the Polish Centre in Newcastle, where they were sorted before being taken to refugees in Poland.

Pupils from St Aidan's Catholic Primary School, in Ashington, load up the van with some of their donations for Ukrainian refugees.