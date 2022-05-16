Ashington pupils help collect items for Ukrainian refugees

Local pizza shop, Sorrentos Pizzaria, agreed to collect donations on behalf of the Polish Catholic Church, and St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School, a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, agreed to support them.
Headteacher Michael Moran said: "Pupils and parents responded immediately with donations of medical supplies, clothing, food, games, toiletries, sanitary products and nappies.
"Within a matter of days our school had sent two transit vans full of donations to the Polish Centre in Newcastle, where they were sorted before being taken to refugees in Poland.
"More journeys with the transit van have followed since as the donations continue to roll in."