Ashington Pupils Experience Life Aboard HMS Belfast

Children from a school in Ashington enjoyed a taste of life in the Royal Navy when they spent a night on board HMS Belfast in London.

The 28 Year 4 pupils from St Aidan’s Catholic Primary were taking part in ‘Kip on the Ship’ – an overnight stay on the moored 1930s warship that enabled them to experience what life would have been like for those in service on the vessel before it became part of the Imperial War Museum in 1978.

“As the ship closed to the public, our ‘Kip on the Ship’ experience officially began,” said St Aidan’s Key Stage 2 Teacher, Sharn Carrie, who organised the trip with Headteacher Julie Teer.

“The children were welcomed aboard with a full safety briefing before heading to the mess decks to organise their sleeping arrangements,” she continued.

“Following dinner, the children participated in a unique workshop focused on the daily lives and duties of the sailors who served on HMS Belfast during the Second World War.

“They discovered how sailors spent their off-duty time in the mess decks, and had the chance to design and decorate their own mess magnets, as a creative and personal souvenir of their time aboard.

“The children then settled down to sleep in the very quarters once used by naval personnel.”

The adventure continued the next morning with an interactive workshop exploring World War II artefacts, where the young crew members were able to handle genuine wartime objects, as well as try on original naval uniforms.

Back on shore, there were further opportunities to bring classroom learning to life, with visits to both London Zoo and the Natural History Museum.

“Our visit to the zoo tied directly into our Science curriculum, where the children have been learning about the classification of animals,” explained Miss Carrie.

“The visit offered a fantastic, real-world opportunity to explore how animals are grouped according to their characteristics, and to learn the scientific names of various species, enhancing their understanding of biodiversity in a hands-on and engaging way.

“Our final destination before returning home was the Natural History Museum. Here, children explored exhibits that brought the natural world to life, deepening their understanding of evolution, fossils, and the impact of science throughout history.

“This part of the trip complemented not only their scientific studies, but also their learning in history, including topics such as ancient civilisations and British heritage.”

It was the second time the event had been organised by the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

Besides Miss Carrie and Mrs Teer, members of staff accompanying the group included Key Stage 2 Teacher Sam Smith, and Teaching Assistants Kacy Halliwell and Julie Poynton.

“Importantly, trips like this play a vital role in education,” added Miss Carrie. “They provide a unique opportunity to learn in context, ignite curiosity, and inspire a love of learning that can’t always be activated in the classroom.

“They help children connect academic knowledge with real life, develop essential social and emotional skills, and create lasting memories that enrich their personal growth.

“These experiences are often the moments pupils look back on as highlights of their school life, shaping their aspirations, interests, and confidence for the future."