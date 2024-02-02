Ashington pupils eat their words with an innovative Book Tasting event
St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School’s held a ‘Book Tasting’ that had 28 Year 3 children from Maple Class taking part.
The school hall was transformed into a ‘restaurant’, with each table featuring books from different genres chosen to whet the appetites of the young readers. The children then completed a bookmark about which books they would like to read after exploring the ‘menu’.
St Aidan’s deputy head, Julie Teer, who organised the morning with Year 3 teacher, Julie Poynton, said: “We wanted to entice the children into reading a range of book types.
“Book tastings are a way to get several books into the hands of students to explore in a fun, no-pressure way. They can be elaborate or kept more simple.”
"It was a great way of sharing our love of reading with parents and children, and a special time when parents and carers could spend time sharing books and reading with their children.”
The school is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust had pupils recently benefit from a new library.
Mrs Teer said: “Any experience the children get to share with their loved ones is special to them. They also loved showing off our new library to parents.
“Any initiative to promote reading in our school is vital to growing budding readers. We want our children to be inspired by a range of genres and to be excited by reading.”