St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School’s held a ‘Book Tasting’ that had 28 Year 3 children from Maple Class taking part.

The school hall was transformed into a ‘restaurant’, with each table featuring books from different genres chosen to whet the appetites of the young readers. The children then completed a bookmark about which books they would like to read after exploring the ‘menu’.

St Aidan’s deputy head, Julie Teer, who organised the morning with Year 3 teacher, Julie Poynton, said: “We wanted to entice the children into reading a range of book types.

The pupils got a taste of different books to help inspire a love for reading.

“Book tastings are a way to get several books into the hands of students to explore in a fun, no-pressure way. They can be elaborate or kept more simple.”

"It was a great way of sharing our love of reading with parents and children, and a special time when parents and carers could spend time sharing books and reading with their children.”

The school is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust had pupils recently benefit from a new library.

Mrs Teer said: “Any experience the children get to share with their loved ones is special to them. They also loved showing off our new library to parents.