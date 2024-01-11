Children at a school in Ashington have been doing their bit for the environment by adding over 250 plants to their school’s grounds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School planted 165 trees and over 100 daffodil bulbs as part of their roles on the school’s Eco Committee.

The club has 12 members from between year two and year six.

Year three teacher Julie Poynton, who started the club, said: “In my previous school I took this on board, and when I came here and realised how much space we have outdoors I asked if I could be responsible for this subject here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the school's Eco Committee helped to plant trees and bulbs. (Photo by St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School )

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am hoping that by being part of this group the children can be more aware of our outdoor environment.”

Committee members spent a day in the school grounds planting the saplings, acquired from the Woodland Trust and Northumberland County Council, and the bulbs with assistance from school grounds staff.

Ms Poynton said: “The trees have been planted to surround our area that we are developing as a meadow to attract pollinators.

“We have seeded the meadow and will put down seed again in spring to ensure we have success in growing the right mix of flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the same day, we planted over 100 daffodil bulbs at the front of the school, which will hopefully give us a beautiful display in spring every year.