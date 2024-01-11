Ashington primary school pupils plant trees and flowers on school grounds to help the planet
Pupils at St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School planted 165 trees and over 100 daffodil bulbs as part of their roles on the school’s Eco Committee.
The club has 12 members from between year two and year six.
Year three teacher Julie Poynton, who started the club, said: “In my previous school I took this on board, and when I came here and realised how much space we have outdoors I asked if I could be responsible for this subject here.
“I am hoping that by being part of this group the children can be more aware of our outdoor environment.”
Committee members spent a day in the school grounds planting the saplings, acquired from the Woodland Trust and Northumberland County Council, and the bulbs with assistance from school grounds staff.
Ms Poynton said: “The trees have been planted to surround our area that we are developing as a meadow to attract pollinators.
“We have seeded the meadow and will put down seed again in spring to ensure we have success in growing the right mix of flowers.
“On the same day, we planted over 100 daffodil bulbs at the front of the school, which will hopefully give us a beautiful display in spring every year.
“The children are very keen and love being outdoors. I feel it is important to share these opportunities to be outdoors and encourage them to be responsible for our school grounds.”