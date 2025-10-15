Northumberland College’s construction and engineering centre at the new Ashington Campus will be named The Hope Building when it opens in 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The name is in honour of highly respected local industry leader Jeff Hope, managing director of AkzoNobel.

The naming was formally unveiled at a ceremonial steel signing event also attended by Education Partnership North East chief executive Ellen Thinnesen and representatives from Northumberland College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raised in a local farming family, Jeff began his educational journey at Northumberland College’s current Ashington Campus, where he studied Civil Engineering, Architecture and Surveying. He later went on to complete a degree in Surveying and Mapping Science at Newcastle University.

AkzoNobel Manufacturing Director Jeff Hope after signing his message for the new Hope Building which will open in 2026.

His career began at sea as a navigator on marine exploration vessels, followed by more than a decade at Alcan’s Lynemouth aluminium smelter, where he progressed to Plant Manager.

In 2013, he was approached by AkzoNobel to lead the design and build of its new manufacturing facility in Ashington, where he became Head of Manufacturing. The site produces famous brands like Dulux, Dulux Trade and Cuprinol.

Jeff said: “It’s honestly hard to put into words — I’ve never experienced anything quite like this before, and I feel immensely proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new campus represents a once-in-a-generation investment, and opportunities like this don’t come around often. When I think back to my own time at college and then look at what’s now possible for young people in Ashington, it truly feels transformational — a game-changer for our community.

Jeff Hope (Manufacturing Director, AkzoNobel); Ellen Thinnesen (CEO, Education Partnership North East); Judith Quinn (Ashington Campus Principal, Northumberland College); and Warick Stephenson (Associate Principal for Technical, Northumberland College).

“Seeing this level of investment in our town means so much. There’s a real sense of positivity surrounding this development, and genuine potential for growth across Northumberland.”

The new Ashington Campus, supported by the Department for Education and based at Advance Northumberland’s Wansbeck Business Park, will offer state-of-the-art facilities and deliver outstanding technical and academic qualifications to thousands of learners.

Programmes will include routes for 16-19-year-olds through A-Levels and T Levels, as well as apprenticeships, courses for adult learners, specialist SEND provision and a range of degrees and higher-level study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellen Thinnesen added: “It is a privilege to be here today alongside Jeff for the steel signing. This moment is particularly special because of Jeff’s deep-rooted connection to Ashington—having been born and raised here, and as a former student of Northumberland College.”