Archbishop Miguel brings Papal blessing to St Cuthbert’s

There was an extra special guest present when Newcastle students celebrated Holy Mass at their school.

The boys at St Cuthbert’s Catholic High School were honoured to be joined by Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendia, who was appointed as Papal Nuncio for Great Britain in 2023 by the late Pope Francis.

The Pope’s personal representative met with more than 500 students during his visit to the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“The Apostolic Nuncio is visiting the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle, and, as part of his visit, he asked to visit a school,” explained St Cuthbert’s Headteacher, Dan Murray.

“His Excellency celebrated Holy Mass for and with the boys, blessed and formally opened our new dining room, visited lessons, talked to boys, and toured the school.

“As a keen artist, he was particularly interested in the fantastic art work around the school.”

“It is a great privilege for a school to host such a visit,” he continued. “The Nuncio shared with the boys Pope Leo’s greetings and blessings.”

Besides Mr Murray, others meeting the VIP visitor included St Cuthbert’s Deputy Head, David Swindells; Chair of Governors Dr Chris Jones; Head of Music Iain Anderson; Music Teacher Alex Proudlock; and Head of Religious Education Steph Peacock; as well as members of the clergy, such as the Nuncio’s Secretary; the Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle, Stephen Wright; Canon Peter Leighton; and Fr William Nichol.

It was the first time that the Papal Nuncio had visited St Cuthbert’s, but one former student has gone on to become an Apostolic Nuncio himself, while others have become ordained priests, and three have become bishops.

“The visit of the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Miguel, was a profound honour for our school, and a moment of deep spiritual and educational significance,” added Mr Murray.

“Such visits strengthen the vital connection between Catholic education and the wider Church, reminding our pupils and staff of their place within the universal Church. They also reaffirm the mission of Catholic schools to nurture faith, character, and service in the light of the Gospel.

“We are deeply grateful for this opportunity to welcome the Holy Father’s representative, and to reflect anew on our shared vocation.”