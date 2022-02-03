Apprenticeship events to take place across Northumberland
Over 60 apprenticeships are available and open for application now at Northumberland County Council.
National Apprenticeship Week starts on Monday February 7.The council’s Apprenticeship team will be attending a number of events to advise those interested in an apprenticeship on what the offer at Northumberland county council is, and next steps for those wishing to pursue it.You will find the team at:
Northumberland College, Ashington on Tuesday February 8 from 11am – 2pm Berwick Town Hall, Berwick on Tuesday February 8 from 9.30am - 4pm. Alnwick Gardens Careers Event on Thursday February 10 from 10am – 4pm St James Park, Newcastle on Wednesday February 16. Details available here.
Alternatively, there are a range of virtual events being held during the week:1) Northumberland County Council virtual event on Wednesday 9 February.
Session 1 > 10am – 12pm Session 2 > 1pm – 3pm Session 3 > 5pm – 7 pm
Sign up at https://nccapprenticeships.vfairs.com/
2) Northumberland Healthcare Trust virtual event on Thursday February 10.
5.45pm – 7pm
Sign up here.
Councillor Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member with responsibility for corporate services, said: “It is really important that we offer these opportunities in Northumberland.
"Apprenticeships are open to anyone aged 16 and above, and whether you are leaving school or want a change in career later on in life, they offer that chance to learn and upskill."I encourage anyone thinking about to get to one of the events either in person or virtually to find out more.”If you are unable to attend one of the events you can find out more and apply by clicking here.Alternatively, email [email protected] and a member of the team will pick up your query.