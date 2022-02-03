National Apprenticeship Week starts on Monday February 7.The council’s Apprenticeship team will be attending a number of events to advise those interested in an apprenticeship on what the offer at Northumberland county council is, and next steps for those wishing to pursue it. You will find the team at:

"Apprenticeships are open to anyone aged 16 and above, and whether you are leaving school or want a change in career later on in life, they offer that chance to learn and upskill."I encourage anyone thinking about to get to one of the events either in person or virtually to find out more.”If you are unable to attend one of the events you can find out more and apply by clicking here.Alternatively, email [email protected] and a member of the team will pick up your query.