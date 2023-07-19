Bethan Hall, who works for Kerrie’s Cherubs, has been nominated as apprentice of the year at the Nursery World Awards.

She started working at the childcare provider in 2021, mainly in the 0 to 2 room, and is working towards her Early Years Educator Level 3 apprenticeship with local training provider Winnovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethan said: “I feel honoured to have been nominated for this award.

From left, manager Faye Young, apprentice Bethan Hall, and deputy manager Abbey Henderson. (Photo by Kerrie's Cherubs)

“I am extremely grateful that I was given the opportunity to work towards my Level 3 Early Years Educator at Kerrie’s Cherubs.

“The support and guidance I have received from the whole staff team, especially my mentor Lesley, has been key in helping me become the practitioner I am today.”

Bethan was entered for the award by her colleagues for her dedication and positive work attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has enhanced her learning with additional training, become a health advocate to support the mental health and wellbeing of staff and families, and is the oral health lead.

Faye Young, manager of Kerrie's Cherubs, said:"It is a pleasure to work alongside and support Bethan.

“She is an inspiration and such a positive role model for all apprentices.

“I am extremely proud to have Bethan as part of our team and I wish her the best of luck at the awards ceremony in September.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad