After a successful recruitment drive earlier this summer, the council is on the lookout for more candidates to join the workforce with starting dates from October.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “Keeping home-grown talent in the region is so important, by providing high-quality career pathways we’re future-proofing our own workforce, and creating great opportunities for people to kick-start their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year alone the council employed more than 60 apprentices, with almost 100 completing their qualifications from entry level, right up to degree as well as supporting more than 30 staff with upskilling through an apprenticeship.”

Isabelle McCormack.

One such member of staff who completed their apprenticeship and now is a full-time member of staff is support technician, Isabelle McCormack.

She said: “My apprenticeship gave me the skills I needed to succeed at getting a full-time job. The on-the-job training, help and advice from my colleagues and managers made me feel so supported.

“This is only the start for me, I’m now looking at doing a Level 6 Degree Apprenticeship in Project Management and progressing my career even further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprenticeships are open to everyone aged 16 and over not in full-time education. They can take between one to six years to complete, depending on the level chosen and whether candidates have any prior experience, all while earning a wage.

The council is recruiting a mix of office-based and hands-on apprenticeships positions across the county.