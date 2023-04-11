Applications invited for new sea fishing training course in Amble
Places are now available for a sea fishing training course in Amble.
The Anglo Scottish Seafish Industry Training Association (ASSTA) is offering a three week introduction to commercial fishing course.
Based at Amble Marina, it will give successful candidates all the certificates needed to go to sea as a commercial fisherman.
The course covers basic seamanship including knots and splicing and basic navigation. Certificates are all Martime Coastguard Agency (MCA) approved and include sea survival, fire fighting, first aid, basic stability and care of the catch.
The free course is funded by Seafish and the MCA.
Applicants must be aged 15 and over, although it is also open to more mature students who have been made redundant or decided to have a change of career.
The next course starts in June so if you are interested ring Dennis Osborne on 07702042551. There are 10 places on the course, first come first served.