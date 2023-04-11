News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
59 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
1 hour ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
4 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
4 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

Applications invited for new sea fishing training course in Amble

Places are now available for a sea fishing training course in Amble.

By Ian Smith
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST

The Anglo Scottish Seafish Industry Training Association (ASSTA) is offering a three week introduction to commercial fishing course.

Based at Amble Marina, it will give successful candidates all the certificates needed to go to sea as a commercial fisherman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The course covers basic seamanship including knots and splicing and basic navigation. Certificates are all Martime Coastguard Agency (MCA) approved and include sea survival, fire fighting, first aid, basic stability and care of the catch.

An introduction to commercial fishing course is being run in Amble.An introduction to commercial fishing course is being run in Amble.
An introduction to commercial fishing course is being run in Amble.
Most Popular

The free course is funded by Seafish and the MCA.

Applicants must be aged 15 and over, although it is also open to more mature students who have been made redundant or decided to have a change of career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The next course starts in June so if you are interested ring Dennis Osborne on 07702042551. There are 10 places on the course, first come first served.