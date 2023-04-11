The Anglo Scottish Seafish Industry Training Association (ASSTA) is offering a three week introduction to commercial fishing course.

Based at Amble Marina, it will give successful candidates all the certificates needed to go to sea as a commercial fisherman.

The course covers basic seamanship including knots and splicing and basic navigation. Certificates are all Martime Coastguard Agency (MCA) approved and include sea survival, fire fighting, first aid, basic stability and care of the catch.

The free course is funded by Seafish and the MCA.

Applicants must be aged 15 and over, although it is also open to more mature students who have been made redundant or decided to have a change of career.

