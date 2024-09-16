Applications invited for new fishing course at Amble Marina

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:55 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 11:58 BST
Ten students completed an ‘Introduction To Commercial Fishing Course’ in July in Amble.

The course not only gave them a grounding in basic seamanship such as knots and splices, net mending, pot making, navigation and engineering but it also give them the opportunity to obtain mandatory certificates to go to sea as a commercial fisherman.

The course lasts for three weeks and the new course starts on November 4 at Amble Marina. To secure a place on the course ring Dennis Osborne on 07702042551

