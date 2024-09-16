Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ten students completed an ‘Introduction To Commercial Fishing Course’ in July in Amble.

The course not only gave them a grounding in basic seamanship such as knots and splices, net mending, pot making, navigation and engineering but it also give them the opportunity to obtain mandatory certificates to go to sea as a commercial fisherman.

The course lasts for three weeks and the new course starts on November 4 at Amble Marina. To secure a place on the course ring Dennis Osborne on 07702042551