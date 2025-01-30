Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Driving test apps are some of Great Britain’s most popular education apps

Many focus on theory tests with hundreds of DVSA practice questions - in their own unique teaching style

There are also apps to help with road tests

Many of the most popular choices are a subscription-based service, but others offer free trials

Getting a full driving licence in the UK involves quite a few steps.

From applying for a provisional licence, taking lessons behind the wheel, to passing theory, hazard perception, and road tests, it can be a significant amount of work. Large numbers of people will also fail their test at some stage, having to retake it. Luckily though, there are plenty of apps to help streamline the process.

We’ve sorted through the most popular ‘education’ apps in the Apple App Store for Great Britain (as of Thursday, 30 January), and curated a list of those aimed specifically at teaching people to drive. More specifically, they’re primarily aimed at people working towards passing their DVSA licence tests - whether that be theory, or practical driving.

Here were five of the most popular:

From theory to driving tests, it turns out there's an app for that | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

1. Driving Test Routes App

RouteLed Navigation’s Driving Test Routes app is currently in sixth place overall for education apps in Great Britain, and is rated 4.3 stars out of 5 by about 4,000 users.

Offering what it describes as “the world’s largest collection” of official driving test routes from a number of different countries (including all parts of the UK), the app features a full map and voice-guided, turn-by-turn satellite navigation to help learner drivers navigate the routes they may have to take in their upcoming driving tests. You can preview the routes before you head out, download them to use offline, and even connect the app to Apple CarPlay.

A driving instructor who recently reviewed the app wrote: “As a working registered driving instructor of some 20+ years I can say that one of the more difficult aspects of the job is trying to find suitable training areas in towns that I am unfamiliar with...Test Routes are a wonderful source of information to avoid this problem in unfamiliar areas. I came across this app, and to be honest I expected yet another scam out to part me from my money. How wrong I was. The app delivers exactly what it advertises.”

Test Routes is free to download, but users will have to purchase a routes bundle based on which testing centre they plan to sit their test at. These start at £9.99 for a single centre. You can find it in the Apple App Store here.

2. Driving Theory Test Kit | RAC

Car insurance company RAC’s app is targeted towards drivers preparing for their theory tests. It is currently the 11th app overall in the education category, and is rated 4.7 stars out of 5 by about 87 thousand users.

The app touts itself as having “everything you need” to study for your driving theory test, offering more than 700 official DVSA licensed theory test questions and all DVSA-licenced hazard perception clips. You can take an unlimited number of mock tests, tracking your progress and seeing which areas you need to improve in. It even lets you download the official UK Highway Code when you subscribe - or flag tricky questions to practice later.

One recent user wrote that they passed their test on the first try. “I got 100% on my theory and 86% on hazard awareness using only this app for a month. I couldn’t believe how accurate the practice questions on were when I took the test! I love the progress features and immediately being able to see correct/incorrect answers, as well as having each answer explained. It helps you understand how to go about answering questions you don’t know.”

RAC’s Driving Theory Test Kit is free to download and offers a limited free trial, but then requires a subscription to use. These start at £4.99 per month. You can find it in the Apple App Store here.

3. Driving Theory Test UK Ray

Ray’s driving theory app is similar, and is currently ranked 16th overall for education apps in Great Britain. It has a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 by about 26 thousand users.

The app contains “a full up-to-date base of questions” licensed by DVSA, and will show you the correct answers with explanations. You’re able to input your theory exam date and create a progress plan, making sure you learn everything you need to before you arrive. It will even tell you your ‘level of readiness’ for your test - with mock tests, different learning modes, and the ability to flag your most troublesome questions.

A recent reviewer wrote: “If [you] wish to write [your] theory test within a week or two and pass, download this app... Initially I was scared of writing theory test as people do say some have written it 7 times and still haven’t passed, with this app... [I took it] for the very first time, I came out with flying colour in both my theory questions n hazard perceptions.”

Ray’s Driving Theory Test app is free to download and offers some content for free. But it also offers a premium subscription model with more in-depth content, starting at £2.99 per week. You can find it in the Apple App Store here.

Learning to drive can be a lot for many people | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

4. Driving Theory by James May

Being created by Top Gear’s James May is a strong endorsement for a driving app. This one is ranked 28th overall in education apps, with a rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 by some 23 thousand users.

With this app, you’ll benefit from May’s 40+ years of driving experience through exclusive videos, with practical driving tips on top of everything you need to pass your theory test the “first time”. The ‘James May Way’ creates a bespoke training plan for you that often takes just a few minutes each day, utilising the power of spaced repetition learning. The developers say that not only will this help you pass the theory test, but “you’ll also retain your knowledge for longer, making you a better and safer driver for years to come”.

One recent user wrote: “I never pay for apps because I’m apprehensive about their quality. However, the [tens of thousands] of positive reviews and feedback for this app is absolutely true. I downloaded it 6 weeks before my theory and used it daily to train for the test which I passed. The app is well laid out and it is quite nice to have the comical commentary of James May. I definitely recommend this to anyone who’s got their theory coming up, especially if you’re like me and failed it before.”

Driving Theory by James May is free, but it usually requires a subscription to use. These start at £4.99 per month. You can find it in the Apple App Store here.

5. Driving Theory Test Kit 4 in 1

Another popular choice for people studying towards their theory test, Theory Test Revolution’s app is currently ranked 33rd overall for education apps in Great Britain. It has a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 by around 37 thousand users.

This app’s point of difference is that is contains the equivalent of six apps in one; car theory, motorcycle theory, LGV theory, PCV theory, ADI theory, and hazard perception training. It also contains hundreds of DVSA revision questions, mock tests, and even case study scenarios to practice, plus the ability to sync your learning across all of your devices - even your Apple Watch.

One user wrote: “This app was a Godsend... This app allowed me to learn in a way that was suitable to my needs. I was able to retry questions as many times as I wanted until eventually I was getting 100% for every single mock test I done.”

Driving Theory Test Kit 4 in 1 is free to download and offers a limited free trial, but then requires a subscription to use. These start at £3.99. You can find it in the Apple App Store here.

