There were plenty of smiling faces at Morpeth’s high school today (Thursday) as students came to collect their GCSEs.

Many of them achieved some fantastic results and the majority will be staying at King Edward VI School, moving on to its Sixth Form, whilst others will go on to other further education courses or apprenticeship opportunities.

A total of 80 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and Maths.

Headteacher Clare Savage said: “I would like to congratulate all Year 11 students and staff on our GCSE results, which is testament to Year 11’s positive attitudes, determination and hard work.

“I am proud of every one of our students who have worked so hard to achieve such fantastic grades. They have been committed to their studies and sat their exams with confidence and determination.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all staff on behalf of our students for all the support they have given them.”

Sarah Coffey, head of Year 11, added: “This was a great year group with a really positive work ethic. They fully deserve these results and I wish them the very best for the next step in their educational journey.”

