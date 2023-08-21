Annie production at Whytrig Middle and Astley High Schools goes down a storm
Everyone was so impressed with shows over two evenings that they were asked to do a third performance for the whole school.
Head of school for Whytrig Middle School, Jon Souter, said: “Our students really enjoy our after school Performance Club and their hard work and dedication has shone through over all three performances. The two evening performances were so amazing we asked the students to do a third performance for the school.”
Richard Goodman, head of school for Astley Community High School, added: “What an absolutely amazing two nights, the show just got better and better.
"Huge congratulations to all involved and a special thank you to Mrs Tarpey and the team for their support and dedication, the hours of practice and hard work, costumes, staging and props. We really do have a group of talented pupils.”