Whytrig Middle and Astley High's production of Annie.

Everyone was so impressed with shows over two evenings that they were asked to do a third performance for the whole school.

Head of school for Whytrig Middle School, Jon Souter, said: “Our students really enjoy our after school Performance Club and their hard work and dedication has shone through over all three performances. The two evening performances were so amazing we asked the students to do a third performance for the school.”

Richard Goodman, head of school for Astley Community High School, added: “What an absolutely amazing two nights, the show just got better and better.