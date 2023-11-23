A Geordie TV treasure, a much-loved musician and a playwright will be hosting a fundraising ‘An Evening With...’ event to raise money for a North Tyneside school.

An Evening With Ray Laidlaw, Carol Malia and Ed Waugh is being held in aid of Monkhouse Primary School.

Carol Malia, who anchors BBC’s Look North, Ray Laidlaw, a founder member of super-group Lindisfarne, and Ed Waugh, an internationally produced playwright, will be the entertainers in a show to benefit Monkhouse Primary, located on Marden Estate.

The event takes place on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at Marden High School in Hartington Road, between Cullercoats and North Shields, and starts at 7.30pm.

Carol has been seen on our TV screens reading the BBC local news since 1997, taking over when the late, great Mike Neville retired. A former Monkhouse Primary pupil, Carol was born in Tynemouth. The former Marden High pupil was raised in Cullercoats.

After finding international fame with Lindisfarne, North Shields-born Ray is also the producer of Geordie institutions Sunday for Sammy and Christmas in the Cathedral. He was recently part of the creative team that won a Royal Television Society Award for the BBC 4 documentary, The Alan Hull Story.

Ed Waugh has had 21 professionally produced plays, which include Dirty Dusting (co-written with Trevor Wood) that will be performed at Playhouse Whitley Bay in January and his self-penned play Wor Bella, which will grace London and Newcastle Theatre Royal in April.

Ray said: "We are delighted to be involved in such a brilliant initiative to raise money for Monkhouse Primary, where Carol attended and both my and Ed’s grandchildren either attend or have attended.

“It'll be an evening of canny crack with lots of stories and laughter.”