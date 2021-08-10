Amble students praised on A-level results day

Successful James Calvert Spence College A-level students, from left, Charlotte Mossman, Adam Moyle, Sian Moyle, Maya McGarvey and Nathan Stotter.

Despite the well-documented disruption to their studies over the past two years, the outgoing Sixth Form students produced the school’s best ever set of A-level and level 3 vocational results.

The same cohort gained its best GCSE results to date in 2019.

As well as star student Maya McGarvey who was mentioned by Northumberland County Council in its communications, twins Adam and Sian Moyle also did extremely well.

Riannah Murphy.

Adam got three A*s (biology, chemistry and geography) and Sian received an A* grade in geography and As in biology and chemistry. They will go on to Newcastle University to study biology and geography respectively.

Riannah Murphy achieved an A* in maths and an A in French, as well as a distinction in business. Her next step is doing a pure maths degree at the University of York.

Neil Rodgers, executive headteacher, said: “With all students achieving the grades that enable them to progress to their destination of choice, and the vast majority securing places at their first-choice university, they can be incredibly proud of their achievements.

“Not only has this year group performed to an exceptional level academically, but the students have also demonstrated the kind of maturity, adaptability and resilience through the most extraordinary circumstances that will see them succeed in whatever life throws at them.

Tom Bould will be going on to study history at Leeds Beckett University.

“I couldn’t be prouder of every single one of these fantastic young people – they are a credit to themselves, our school, their families, and our community.”

A music degree is the next step for Jolie Modral.

Following his results, Drew Tailford is looking forward to starting a civil engineering degree apprenticeship.