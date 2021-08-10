Amble students praised on A-level results day
James Calvert Spence College in Amble has reported some outstanding achievements by its students in their A-levels and other qualifications.
Despite the well-documented disruption to their studies over the past two years, the outgoing Sixth Form students produced the school’s best ever set of A-level and level 3 vocational results.
The same cohort gained its best GCSE results to date in 2019.
As well as star student Maya McGarvey who was mentioned by Northumberland County Council in its communications, twins Adam and Sian Moyle also did extremely well.
Adam got three A*s (biology, chemistry and geography) and Sian received an A* grade in geography and As in biology and chemistry. They will go on to Newcastle University to study biology and geography respectively.
Riannah Murphy achieved an A* in maths and an A in French, as well as a distinction in business. Her next step is doing a pure maths degree at the University of York.
Neil Rodgers, executive headteacher, said: “With all students achieving the grades that enable them to progress to their destination of choice, and the vast majority securing places at their first-choice university, they can be incredibly proud of their achievements.
“Not only has this year group performed to an exceptional level academically, but the students have also demonstrated the kind of maturity, adaptability and resilience through the most extraordinary circumstances that will see them succeed in whatever life throws at them.
“I couldn’t be prouder of every single one of these fantastic young people – they are a credit to themselves, our school, their families, and our community.”