Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group, who refer to themselves as ‘Lights, Clouds & Co’, secured second place in the nationwide Tycoon Enterprise Competition.

They came up with the idea of selling self-sufficient plants. They designed and crafted terrariums for the plants, this allows them to thrive for over a month without being watered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peter Jones Foundation organises the Tycoon competition and encourages young people to think about business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bethany, Olivia, Jasmine, Emma, Becky and Jessica with Peter Jones.

Those who apply write a business plan, which if approved are loaned money to start a business and compete with other student companies.

The group were successful with their idea and used the loan to set up shop. They worked extremely hard, selling their plants at the Amble Harbour car boot sale every weekend.

They also set up stalls at school events.

Their hard work paid off when, in July, they made it to the final 12 out of 300 businesses. The finals were held in Hampton Court Palace, London.

Mr O'Neil and Mr Gaines with Peter Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They headed south by train, leaving Amble at 4am, accompanied by Mr Gaines and Mr O’Neil.

The palace gardens were set up into stalls where the final businesses sold their ideas to judges and Peter Jones himself.

James Calvert Spence College were awarded national runners-up – winning the award for both KS3 and KS4.