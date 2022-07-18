Students chose a black and gold James Bond theme for the event, dressing to impress on a beautiful evening.
Photographer Dru Dodd, documented the event, capturing some stunning photographs of a night of fun, friendship and dancing.
The students would like to extend their thanks to the Radcliffe Club for hosting the event and to Dru Dodd for capturing it perfectly.
