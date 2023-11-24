A sixth form open evening is being held at James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is being held on Thursday, November 30 from 4pm to 6.30pm on its Acklington Road site.

On the night there will be:

Presentations on Key Stage 5 subjects, the application process, and entry requirements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An open evening is being held at JCSC in Amble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet current Sixth Form students who can share insights into their options, routes into sixth form, and beyond, as well as the exciting JCSC Sixth Form life.

Subject-specific activities relevant to Key Stage 5.

The Head of Sixth Form will be available to discuss longer-term career plans and how we can support your child to Aim High.