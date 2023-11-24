News you can trust since 1854
Amble school to hold sixth form open evening

A sixth form open evening is being held at James Calvert Spence College in Amble.
By Ian Smith
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 10:05 GMT
It is being held on Thursday, November 30 from 4pm to 6.30pm on its Acklington Road site.

On the night there will be:

Presentations on Key Stage 5 subjects, the application process, and entry requirements.

An open evening is being held at JCSC in Amble.An open evening is being held at JCSC in Amble.
Meet current Sixth Form students who can share insights into their options, routes into sixth form, and beyond, as well as the exciting JCSC Sixth Form life.

Subject-specific activities relevant to Key Stage 5.

The Head of Sixth Form will be available to discuss longer-term career plans and how we can support your child to Aim High.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to fill in a Google form: https://bit.ly/46fEyvZ

