Amble school to hold sixth form open evening
It is being held on Thursday, November 30 from 4pm to 6.30pm on its Acklington Road site.
On the night there will be:
Presentations on Key Stage 5 subjects, the application process, and entry requirements.
Meet current Sixth Form students who can share insights into their options, routes into sixth form, and beyond, as well as the exciting JCSC Sixth Form life.
Subject-specific activities relevant to Key Stage 5.
The Head of Sixth Form will be available to discuss longer-term career plans and how we can support your child to Aim High.
Anyone planning to attend is asked to fill in a Google form: https://bit.ly/46fEyvZ