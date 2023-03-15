The Amble-based organisation covers an area between Berwick and Hartlepool, as well as part of the west coast.

The course is targeted at new entries to the fishing industry from the age of 15 and upwards.

It covers basics that would be required to be a deep sea fisherman such as sea survival, firefighting, first aid, stability and health and safety. It also covers general seamanship such as knots, splicing, net mending and other nautical subjects.

NIFCA officers giving a presentation.

Successful completion gains the candidate the mandatory certificate required to go to sea as a deep sea fisherman.

On the last course, students had a presentation by Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA), which aims to ensure fishing is carried out in a sustainable way, and to balance the social and economic benefits with the need to protect the marine environment.

