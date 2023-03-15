News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-20 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
3 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Amble organisation provides an introduction to commercial fishing

Anglo Scottish Seafish Training Association (ASSTA) has been running an introduction to commercial fishing course.

By Ian Smith
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:45 GMT

The Amble-based organisation covers an area between Berwick and Hartlepool, as well as part of the west coast.

The course is targeted at new entries to the fishing industry from the age of 15 and upwards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It covers basics that would be required to be a deep sea fisherman such as sea survival, firefighting, first aid, stability and health and safety. It also covers general seamanship such as knots, splicing, net mending and other nautical subjects.

NIFCA officers giving a presentation.
NIFCA officers giving a presentation.
NIFCA officers giving a presentation.
Most Popular

Successful completion gains the candidate the mandatory certificate required to go to sea as a deep sea fisherman.

On the last course, students had a presentation by Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA), which aims to ensure fishing is carried out in a sustainable way, and to balance the social and economic benefits with the need to protect the marine environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For any future courses please contact Dennis on 07702042551 / email [email protected]

NIFCABerwickHartlepool