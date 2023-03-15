Amble organisation provides an introduction to commercial fishing
Anglo Scottish Seafish Training Association (ASSTA) has been running an introduction to commercial fishing course.
The Amble-based organisation covers an area between Berwick and Hartlepool, as well as part of the west coast.
The course is targeted at new entries to the fishing industry from the age of 15 and upwards.
It covers basics that would be required to be a deep sea fisherman such as sea survival, firefighting, first aid, stability and health and safety. It also covers general seamanship such as knots, splicing, net mending and other nautical subjects.
Successful completion gains the candidate the mandatory certificate required to go to sea as a deep sea fisherman.
On the last course, students had a presentation by Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA), which aims to ensure fishing is carried out in a sustainable way, and to balance the social and economic benefits with the need to protect the marine environment.
For any future courses please contact Dennis on 07702042551 / email [email protected]