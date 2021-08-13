Amble GCSE pupils congratulated for 'tremendous stoicism'

Executive head teacher Neil Rodgers

The youngsters received their results yesterday and the grades were teacher-assessed for the second year in a row, thanks to the pandemic.

Neil Rodgers, executive head teacher, said his pupils had “overcome the challenge of significant disruption” through two of their most important school years, and their GCSE and vocational results were well-earned.

He told the Northumberland Gazette: “These young people showed tremendous stoicism, adaptability and resilience throughout key stage 4. And during the recent summer term, students had to maintain their optimum performance level for weeks while tackling multiple assessments across every subject.

“It is their hard work and perseverance through adversity, coupled with absolute determination from our staff team, that our students would not be disadvantaged, which ensured students achieved the grades they thoroughly deserved. I am incredibly proud of them all.”

He said many students would now continue their studies with the college by entering the sixth form in September for, hopefully, a more “normal” academic year.

He added: “To those moving on to new challenges, we wish them all the best, safe in the knowledge that they are well-prepared for whatever awaits them in the future.”

Audrey Kingham, director of education and skills at Northumberland County Council, said: “Waiting for GCSE results is an extremely nerve-wracking time and add to that what our children and young people have been through in the last year warrants huge applause.

“Our young people have shown great strength, and now you can look forward to your future whether you are choosing to continue through to sixth form, college, a vocational route, to employment or an apprenticeship. I wish you all the very best of luck.”

Teachers based the grades on students’ performance in mock exams, coursework in some subjects, as well as other assessments completed in class. They were only assessed on content they were taught.