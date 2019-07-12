Amble and Warkworth children win prizes in Good Young Citizen Awards
Exceptional behaviour in the classroom has been recognised in the annual Good Young Citizen Awards.
Three youngsters were nominated by local schools and businesses and prizes were donated.
The main prize of a bike was once again donated by Spurreli Boutique Ice Cream, won by Ollie Dryden from Amble Links Primary School.
Archie Chisholm of Warkworth Primary and Owen Gough of Amble First were also nominated for their outstanding behaviour and attitude both in and out of school.
All the youngsters received trophies and goodie bags.
Some of the boys had their own personal health issues, yet focused on helping others. They were praised for fund-raising, environmental work, caring for friends and relatives and working hard in school.
Community Support Officer Darin Fawcett, who came up with the idea of the awards and has organised it for the last ten years, said “I’m so pleased it has run this long, but it wouldn’t have done so without the community and the support of everyone else.
“The support from the schools has been amazing; they are so helpful and even juggle classes to accommodate it.
“Katie and Nick Spurr from Spurreli’s deserve a special mention too, they’ve donated a bike every year for ten years. The community support has been phenomenal.”
He continued: “I’ve always said badly behaved kids get awards when they turn around their behaviour, and yes, that’s to be applauded, but what about those kids whose behaviour is really outstanding? They rarely get recognised. They need rewarding too.”
Sgt Sharon Wilmore-Greaves added: “Darin has worked hard in partnership with the schools and businesses to make this an annual event. Community representatives recognise these children’s diverse achievements and abilities that make a difference to others and the community.
“The children should be celebrated for their inspiration and tenacity which should provide a platform for success.”
Prizes were donated by: Park Leisure, Brian Docherty, Castlemania, Nick and Katie Spurr of Spurreli’s, Amble Inn, Amble Town Council, Amble Development Trust, Farm Bakery, Allsorts, St Cuthberts Church, English Heritage Warkworth Castle, Northumberland Seafood and Hatchery, 42 Queen Street, Tesco Express, Queen Street Co-op, Harbour Co-op, Sharon Dobey, Coquet Tea Rooms, Shore Base Trust, Warkworth Harbour Commissioners, Co-op Funeral Care.