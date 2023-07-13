News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick students inspired by STEM Fest

Alnwick students were nominated by their science teachers to attend a recent STEMFest event in Newcastle.
By Ian Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST

The 30-strong group of Year 7 and 8 pupils from Duchess’s Community High School were selected because of their excellent attitude and effort over the year.

STEMFest aims to encourage and inspire young people from North East schools in the STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Coordinated by the North East STEM Hub, the event took place at the VERTU Motors Arena where STEM careers on offer at over 60 local businesses were showcased through interactive activities and competitions.

Duchess's Community High School students at STEM Fest.Duchess's Community High School students at STEM Fest.
It impressed one Year 8 student who said he was going to apply for a work experience position at one of the companies on the bus home!

Duchess’s High co-head James Wilson said: “Events like this are so important for our students, they were looking at jobs that simply did not exist 10 or even five years ago. It has inspired a new generation of STEM students.

"A massive thank you must be given to BOOST - without their support we would not be able to afford to send so many students here today.”

BOOST supported the event by offering families all or half of the cost towards transport to the event.

Members of the community can help give students more experiences such as this by donating via the BOOSt website: https://boost-dchs.org/

Over 3,000 young people aged from 10 to 13 from schools around the North East attended the event across three days.

