Alnwick students inspired by STEM Fest

The 30-strong group of Year 7 and 8 pupils from Duchess’s Community High School were selected because of their excellent attitude and effort over the year.

STEMFest aims to encourage and inspire young people from North East schools in the STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Coordinated by the North East STEM Hub, the event took place at the VERTU Motors Arena where STEM careers on offer at over 60 local businesses were showcased through interactive activities and competitions.

It impressed one Year 8 student who said he was going to apply for a work experience position at one of the companies on the bus home!

Duchess’s High co-head James Wilson said: “Events like this are so important for our students, they were looking at jobs that simply did not exist 10 or even five years ago. It has inspired a new generation of STEM students.

"A massive thank you must be given to BOOST - without their support we would not be able to afford to send so many students here today.”

BOOST supported the event by offering families all or half of the cost towards transport to the event.

Members of the community can help give students more experiences such as this by donating via the BOOSt website: https://boost-dchs.org/