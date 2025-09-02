Duchess’s Community High School (DCHS) students in Alnwick are thrilled after receiving a state of the art robotics kit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BOOST, the local charity dedicated to advancing learning opportunities for DCHS students, reached out to Metrology Software Products Ltd (MSP) for sponsorship who eagerly stepped in to help inspire the next generation of innovators.

The new £650 kit will be used by the school’s Vex Robotics Club where students design, build, and programme robots to solve real-world engineering challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, DCHS students faced a significant hurdle – using outdated equipment while most other schools had already upgraded.

The Vex Robotics Club at DCHS.

At the last VEX IQ competition, 20 out of 24 teams were using the newer Generation 2 kit, which offers more advanced features and design flexibility.

Jacob Adams, IT teacher and Robotics Club leader said: “This new kit is a game-changer for our young people. They’ll be able to build smarter, more complex robots and finally compete on a level playing field with other teams.

"That boost in confidence and capability makes a huge difference, especially for students living in rural Northumberland, where accessing the same opportunities as those in bigger towns or cities isn’t always easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Building strong local partnerships like this helps us overcome those challenges and makes our whole community stronger.”

The students will start building their robot next term, with their sights set firmly on the regional VEX Robotics competition in 2026.

One of students said: "Seeing the new kit is exciting. it means there’s a level playing field between us and the other teams which we’re really happy about. Now it’s a battle of skill, not resources. Fingers crossed we can bring back a win!”

Marianne Whitfield, director of development, MSP added: “We’re proud to support the next generation of thinkers, creators, and problem-solvers right here in our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our software engineer, Alex Penrose is also going to be supporting the school with coding workshops to boost the student’s knowledge further.

“We wish them the best of luck in the competition, and we look forward to continuing to share our expertise with these extraordinary young innovators well into the future.”