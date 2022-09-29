Artsmark is the creative quality standard for schools, accredited by Arts Council England.

Culture Bridge North East and The Forge work together to deliver the Artsmark programme in the region.

In order to become an Artsmark school, St Michael’s had to develop its arts and culture provision to achieve a broad and balanced curriculum.

St Michael's CE Primary School pupils celebrating the Artsmark Award.

This was achieved by creating an overall plan that was committed to and delivered across the whole school.

Through Artsmark, St Michael’s will continue to incorporate art and culture into every pupil’s life, learning, knowledge and understanding, helping them to build skills, resilience, confidence and character.

Head teacher Gavin Johnston said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Gold Award – especially during recent challenging times.

"We are committed to delivering a high-quality art and cultural education, with particular strengths in music.

