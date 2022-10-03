A proposed £40m shake-up of schools in the Berwick Partnership would result in them moving to a two-tier structure or a modified three-tier system.

Northumberland County Council is planning further consultation detailing two proposed models, at which stage all schools and parents of pupils in the Alnwick Partnership would also be asked for their views.

A revised three-tier structure would see the closure of Glendale Middle School with Wooler First School becoming a primary school. It would move into the Alnwick Partnership alongside Belford Primary.

Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.

The two-tier proposal would also see Glendale Middle shut. Wooler Primary School would remain in the Berwick Partnership, with Belford moving into the Alnwick Partnership.

A report to councillors states: “Should either of the proposed models be approved, it would not be necessary to expand the capacity of the building of The Duchess’s High School in Alnwick to incorporate students living in the current Belford and Wooler/Glendale catchment areas and therefore no capital costs would be necessary.

"Pupil numbers have also been falling in the Alnwick Partnership in recent years and The Duchess’s High School already has significant numbers of Berwick Partnership and Coquet Partnership pupils on its roll.

"Therefore, the school’s buildings would be able to accommodate students living in the Belford and Wooler areas should either of the models be approved for implementation.”

Glendale Middle School in Wooler.

The initial consultation findings reveals a decision is far from clear cut.

Of the 15 governing bodies responsible for schools in the Berwick Partnership, nine are in favour of a two-tier structure and two expressed no preference.

However, responses from parents, staff and the wider community appear to be split almost equally in relation to the three-tier or two-tier debate.

A report to the children’s services overview and scrutiny committee, which meets on October 6, states: “It is proposed that it would not be appropriate to take forward only one model of organisation of schools into phase two.

“Therefore, cabinet is recommended to approve phase two consultation on both a revised three-tier model and a two-tier system of organisation.”