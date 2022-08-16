Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These funds are being used to support and enhance the learning of the students at the Alnwick school.

“Children are better off as a result of the work that the Trust has achieved,” says James Wilson, co-head at Duchess’s High.

Working together with staff and pupils, projects are identified that provide facilities and resources that would otherwise not be available to students.

Bamburgh Castle Golf Club.

The scope of these projects is broad and varied but have to meet at least one of three important criteria: remove barriers to learning, enhance the learning environment or create new educational experiences. Every penny raised goes directly to supporting these goals.

Projects over the past two years have encompassed the provision of digital technology for learning including Chromebooks, Media room and digital visualisers ; the purchase of paddleboards and wetsuits; sponsorship of an explosive science show by the Royal Institute and the establishment of the wonderful Pride Club.

The Trust supports a number of lunchtime clubs with structured activities where students can build relationships and develop skills.

Most importantly, due to the distance that some students travel to reach school, these are all run within the school day making them accessible to everyone. Examples include Rubik cubing, poetry, cooking, and robotics.

On September 28, the Trust will hold its inaugural golf day at Bamburgh Castle Golf Club.

Enter a four-ball (£295 per team) or sponsor a hole (£75). Tea/coffee will be available on arrival with a 9am shotgun start. A buffet lunch will follow.