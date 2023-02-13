Alnwick pupils take a trip back in time with a visit to Hadrian's Wall
Pupils from St Michael’s Primary School in Alnwick visited Hadrian’s Wall as part of their learning about the Romans.
The Year 3 and 4 students visited Housesteads Roman Fort and learned about the reasons for building the fort and its buildings, as well as Hadrian’s Wall itself.
Children investigated the Commanding Officer's house, the biggest in the fort, looked at the headquarters where the offices were and wondered why there was a large hospital in the fort.
They discussed the foods which the soldiers may have enjoyed and used their imagination to think about the sounds and smells in the barracks and had fun thinking about how the soldiers used the latrines (toilets).
"The toilets were my favourite part - they used moss to clean themselves,” said a Year 4 boy.
"I loved visiting the fort and learning about soldiers," added a Year 3 girl.
Back at school the children have been writing about their Roman adventures and sharing their knowledge.