Alnwick pupils take a trip back in time with a visit to Hadrian's Wall

Pupils from St Michael’s Primary School in Alnwick visited Hadrian’s Wall as part of their learning about the Romans.

By Ian Smith
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 1:27pm

The Year 3 and 4 students visited Housesteads Roman Fort and learned about the reasons for building the fort and its buildings, as well as Hadrian’s Wall itself.

Children investigated the Commanding Officer's house, the biggest in the fort, looked at the headquarters where the offices were and wondered why there was a large hospital in the fort.

They discussed the foods which the soldiers may have enjoyed and used their imagination to think about the sounds and smells in the barracks and had fun thinking about how the soldiers used the latrines (toilets).

St Michael's Primary School, Alnwick, pupils at Housesteads Roman Fort.
"The toilets were my favourite part - they used moss to clean themselves,” said a Year 4 boy.

"I loved visiting the fort and learning about soldiers," added a Year 3 girl.

Back at school the children have been writing about their Roman adventures and sharing their knowledge.

St Michael's pupils at Housesteads.
