Travelling by train, the children had a day of fun learning including visiting the award-winning Jorvik Viking Centre, getting hands-on archaeological experience at DIG, seeing the impressive York Minster and visiting the famous Shambles.

"We had a fun-packed day in York - it was amazing,” said head teacher Gavin Johnston.

"It is so important to give children rich and varied experiences outside the classroom to really make learning come to life."

St Michael's pupils in York.

The children learned about the lives of the Vikings from the artefacts discovered including a very famous coprolite - fossilised viking poo!

"The children were a joy to take out and we were very proud of them all,” added Mr Johnston.