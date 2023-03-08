Alnwick pupils play in celebration of traditional Northumbrian folk music
Young musicians from St Michael's Primary School in Alnwick performed at the Northumberland Hall in a special concert celebrating traditional Northumbrian folk music.
Members of the newly formed St Michael's Ceilidh Band, aged between six and 11, played a set of tunes to open the concert and also played alongside other more advanced players from the Duchess's Community High School and The Northumbrian Ranters.
The school had performers on the accordion, clarinet and violin, supported by music tutor Annelise Nicklen and parent Victoria Molnar.