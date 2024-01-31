Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former NASA astronaut Charles (Sam) Gemar visited St Paul’s Catholic Primary School in Alnwick as part of a three day space themed Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) programme.

It was organised by the school’s science lead, Donna Newton, and provided by Peter Longstaff of Starlight Education – a parent whose company delivers STEM workshops across the world.

More than 200 children attended from St Paul's and St Stephen's Primary Schools, which are both members of Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust (BBCET), and The Duchess’s Community High School.

They took part in interstellar activities including designing robot arms, creating galaxies in a jar, making junk robots, moon shelters, space helmets, coding design projects, eating space food and Q and A astronaut sessions.

Pupils asked Mr Gemar what position he was in during take off.

Eileen Lomax, Head Teacher at St Paul’s, explained: “Sam asked a child to volunteer sitting on a chair. He then slowly tilted the chair backwards until it was nearly 90 degrees. He informed them that this was the position they had to sit in for one hour before take off. He then shook the chair to show the children how it felt as the engines started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another child asked the astronaut about his ‘best moment in space’.

Mrs Lomax continued: “Sam shared that this was being able to see his home town as he descended to land on one trip that was in daylight.”

The wider community also had the opportunity to meet Mr Gemar to ‘Dine with a NASA Astronaut’ in St Paul’s school hall on one of the afternoons.

Mrs McInnes added: “Great fun was had by all, but the lasting message of the day was ‘huge dreams and commitment’. Sam inspired everyone to aspire to outsized, remarkable ambitions, but also instilled the work ethic and dedication to the required work to achieve those dreams.